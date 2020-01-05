Who will the Packers play next week? Make your prediction!

The Green Bay Packers will learn their opponent for the NFC Divisional Playoffs today. As four teams take the field, three of them could wind up at Lambeau Field next Sunday, Jan. 12. Here’s the NFC Wild Card matchups and the path each team could take to the frozen tundra.

First, here’s how the playoff seeding in the NFC shakes out:

San Franciso 49ers Green Bay Packers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings

As the top two seeds, the 49ers and Packers get the Wild Card week off — resting up and watching their potential opponents for the Divisional Round. In each round of the playoffs, the highest-seeded team hosts the lowest-seeded team, and the second-highest-seeded team hosts the second-lowest-seeded team. It guarantees two things for the second-seeded Packers: they absolutely cannot play the 49ers (the highest-seeded team) or the Vikings (the lowest-seeded team) next Sunday.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings @ No. 3 New Orleans Saints — 12:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX6

This one is pretty simple. If the Saints win, they come to Lambeau Field. The only way the Packers and Vikings can meet in the playoffs would be in the NFC Championship game. To get there, the Vikings would have to beat the Saints this week, beat the 49ers next week and the Packers would have to beat their next opponent.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks @ No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles — 3:40 p.m. kickoff

If the Vikings upset the Saints in New Orleans, the Packers will face the winner of this game at Lambeau Field — regardless of which team it is. However, if the Saints beat the Vikings, the winner will advance to play the 49ers.

So, depending on how today’s games shake out, either the Saints, Eagles or Seahawks will play the Packers on FOX6 Sunday, Jan. 12.