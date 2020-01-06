× $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Marshfield

MADISON — Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a lucky $2 million winner. The winning ticket was sold by Festival Foods (1613 N. Central Ave.) in Marshfield. The ticket matched all five numbers—1, 11, 21, 25, and 54—but not the Powerball number.

When the player bought their ticket, they added Power Play for one additional dollar. (Power Play increases NON-jackpot winnings.) By purchasing Power Play, the player automatically doubled their win from $1 million dollars to $2 million dollars.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets receive a 2 percent incentive. Festival Foods will receive $40,000 for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot continues to roll and the estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, January 8 drawing is $258 million annuity, $175.5 million cash.

The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million-dollar prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of the Power Play being 2X the prize won is 1 in 1.75. Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing.