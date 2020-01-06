× American family returning to US from Mexico attacked by armed gunmen; 13-year-old kille

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.

It didn’t identify them further.

The highway on which they were shot Saturday, Jan. 5 is considered high risk.

It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.