American family returning to US from Mexico attacked by armed gunmen; 13-year-old kille

Posted 3:20 pm, January 6, 2020, by

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city.

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.

It didn’t identify them further.

The highway on which they were shot Saturday, Jan. 5 is considered high risk.

It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.

