American family returning to US from Mexico attacked by armed gunmen; 13-year-old kille
TAMAULIPAS, Mexico — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.
The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.
It didn’t identify them further.
The highway on which they were shot Saturday, Jan. 5 is considered high risk.
It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.
24.266940 -98.836275