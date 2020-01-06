Father, son accused of using emergency siren; demanding people get out of vehicles

WOODSTOCK, Georgia — A father and son have been arrested after police say they used an emergency siren to order people out of their vehicles, according to WGCL.

Ryan Schmidt, 51, and Luke Schmidt, 17, area accused of driving through the Woodstock area around 11 a.m. Saturday morning with an emergency siren and loudspeaker, instructing people to get out of their vehicles.

Police caught up with the duo at the Towne Lake shopping center area.

Ryan Schmidt explained that he had recently purchased the siren and PA and was showing it off to his son and friends in the vehicle. There were three additional passengers in the vehicle.

Luke Schmidt was arrested and charged with use of an emergency siren and aggressive driving. Ryan Schmidt was arrested and charged with use of an emergency siren and party to the crime/aggressive driving.

Both were released on $2,035 bonds.