Golden Globes most glamours looks, outfits we’ll remember for the wrong reasons

Posted 11:27 am, January 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Awards season has arrived - and with it -- the latest fashion trends. Style expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with the top red carpet trends.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.