MILWAUKEE -- It's that time of year when a lot of people head back to the gym. Korbynn Donovan, Gold's Gym assistant fitness manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp with ways to keep your fitness resolution.
It’s that time of year when a lot of people head back to the gym: Tips to keep your fitness resolution
-
New Year’s resolutions: Fitness tips for a healthier, happier year
-
Gym class without the gym? With technology, it’s catching on
-
‘Anyone can compete:’ Athletes go up ‘against everybody else worldwide’ in CrossFit Games Open
-
‘Have very achievable goals:’ The key to making a New Year’s resolution a success
-
Start the new year off with an effective and FUN full body workout
-
-
Gym throws 100th birthday party for a favorite client
-
‘The idea is to escape:’ Milwaukee gym offers self-defense course to thwart human trafficking
-
The fitness app that lets you take live workout classes from anywhere
-
From cuts to conditioners: Stylist shares the basics of healthier hair
-
Looking for a unique way to workout that doesn’t include weights? Check out Swoop in Muskego
-
-
7 years after retirement, beloved former Packers WR Donald Driver says fans ‘keep a smile on my face’
-
A gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University has died after a fall during training on uneven bars
-
Dating during the holidays can be stressful! Professional matchmaker shares some tips