Person of interest arrested after mountain lions fed on human remains along Arizona trail

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials are looking into whether a 21-year-old Arizona man is connected to human remains found in Pima Canyon in December.

Daylan Thornton is accused of stealing a vehicle owned by Steven Brashear, who was reported missing in December.

Officials said Thornton is considered a person of interest in Brashear’s disappearance.

Investigators are working to determine if remains three mountain lions were found feeding on belong to Brashear.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the mountain lions had to be put down.

Authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 1 the animals were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains off the trail.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

32.364482 -110.918028