Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, Jan. 5. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

Police say at approximately 3:45 p.m. a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police did respond to a shots fired complaint on the area of Buffum and Hadley — and it was determined through the investigation that was where the victim was shot.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting and the actor(s) involved are currently under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 5:35 p.m near 24th and Monroe.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was seated in his vehicle when Silver Infinity G37 4dr drove by and one of the occupants fired shots at the victim, striking him causing a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

