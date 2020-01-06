× Recognize them? West Allis police seek 3 wanted in shots fired incident outside Alibi Bar

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police on Monday, Jan. 6 asked for help identifying and locating three people wanted in connection with a shots fired incident outside Alibi Bar.

The incident happened on Dec. 29 outside the bar near 65th Street and Grant Street.

Police said officers “immediately responded to investigate.”

The three wanted individuals were described by police as a white female, a black male, and a white male.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact West Allis police, or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.