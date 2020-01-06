Reward grows to $17K for safe return of Ohio boy who disappeared on his way to school 17 days ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- A reward for information leading to the safe return of an Ohio boy last seen leaving for school on the morning of Dec. 20 grew to more than $17,000, police announced Monday, Jan. 6.

Port Clinton police said in a post on social media the total reward amount as of Monday as $17,550. Police noted multiple donations since the day after Christmas.

Harley Dilley was last seen in Port Clinton, Ohio between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 20. He never arrived at school. The 14-year-old boy who stands 4'9" tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon “puffy” jacket, and black tennis shoes.

On Dec. 30, 10 days after his disappearance, police said the reward was $7,000, and law enforcement noted at that time there was no information that the boy was abducted or injured.

On Dec. 26, the Port Clinton police chief said 75 law enforcement agencies searched approximately 150 acres using helicopters and canine search and rescue teams, but they had no new information they could share.

The police department released a statement on behalf of the Dilly family on Friday.

"As you can imagine our family is terribly distraught at this time. This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley," the family said. "Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you. Thank you one and all for the continued effort and work you are doing, and for all your thoughts and prayers. Pray, share, keep your eyes open."

Port Clinton is located in northern Ohio along Lake Erie, about 40 miles east of Toledo.

41.511995 -82.937692