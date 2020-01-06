× Sheriff: Milwaukee County Jail inmate found unconscious with ‘ligature around his neck’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Jail inmate was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious with “a ligature around his neck” on Sunday evening, Jan. 5.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m., according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said a correctional officer was conducting rounds in the jail when he opened a cell door to check the welfare of a 34-year-old man — and found him unconscious.

Medical attention was immediately administered, and the man was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene to conduct an independent investigation into this incident.