WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: Slices of pizza made by the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a mobile pizza kitchen, wait for distribution in front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building September 17, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Love Kitchen was in town to provide hot pizza meals to homeless people including homeless veterans. Little Caesar's founder Michael Ilitch was awarded with the Secretary's Award Monday by the Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize his support of veterans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
You can get Little Caesars delivered to your door for 1st time in 20-plus years
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: Slices of pizza made by the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a mobile pizza kitchen, wait for distribution in front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building September 17, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Love Kitchen was in town to provide hot pizza meals to homeless people including homeless veterans. Little Caesar's founder Michael Ilitch was awarded with the Secretary's Award Monday by the Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize his support of veterans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
DETROIT — Little Caesars’ pizza will now arrive at your door.
The chain known for its “pizza, pizza” began offering delivery Monday, Jan. 6 at 90% of its stores.
Little Caesars last delivred pizzas more than 20 years ago, but back then, delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.
Prices will be the same as on the takeout menu, but there’s a charge for delivery.
CLICK HERE to find a Little Caesars Pizza location near you.