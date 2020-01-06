× You can get Little Caesars delivered to your door for 1st time in 20-plus years

DETROIT — Little Caesars’ pizza will now arrive at your door.

The chain known for its “pizza, pizza” began offering delivery Monday, Jan. 6 at 90% of its stores.

Little Caesars last delivred pizzas more than 20 years ago, but back then, delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.

Prices will be the same as on the takeout menu, but there’s a charge for delivery.

