10 hospitalized after driver of semi tractor-trailer plowed into school bus; charges pending

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer collided with a school bus near Delco, North Carolina Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, sending eight children and two adults to the hospital.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said charges were pending against the truck driver, who allegedly looked away from the road to grab a cigarette before plowing into the bus.

The two adults on the bus apparently suffered the most serious injuries. They were airlifted to the hospital.

The children were able to be transported by ambulance. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The school bus had apparently stopped to pick up a student at the time of the crash.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the bus rolled over three times.

A FedEx truck was also involved in the chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the FedEx vehicle weren’t injured.