‘Be very cautious:’ Don’t become a victim of ticket scam as Packers head to playoffs

MILWAUKEE — With the Packers game just a few days away — many fans will be on the hunt for some last-minute tickets. But many of those tickets floating around online could be fake.

Seeing a Packers playoff game in person is an opportunity that doesn’t come cheap.

“Seats are going to be very expensive, so if you find a good seat and the price is decent, that should be a red flag that something is just not right,” said Lisa Schiller, BBB spokesperson.

The BBB is warning consumers that an exciting playoff season opens the door for scammers.

“Scammers will be one step ahead trying to get a consumer that lets their guard down for a minute,” said Schiller.

A ticket that seems too good to be true probably is. Especially if it’s being sold on a third-party website with no guarantees.

“If it’s a paper ticket, you won’t know until you get to the gate if that barcode is going to be legitimate and get you in,” said Schiller.

If you accidentally buy a fake ticket you could drive to Green Bay only to be turned back.

If you’re buying a ticket outside the stadium — the BBB suggests walking up to the gate with the seller to first verify the ticket is real. It’s an extra step that could save you money.

If you do come across a ticket scam, the BBB asks you to file a report with them, so they can help keep track of them in the future.

The BBB warns scams involving counterfeit jerseys and merchandise will also be on the rise. It’s safest to buy items through official websites.

General Tips:

Before using an outside seller, check them out at bbb.org. Also, look for reviews from fellow consumers who have used the same site. Have they received any complaints about selling counterfeit or copycat items? Find accredited ticket brokers on BBB’s website.

Avoid using sites such as Craigslist, which offers no guarantees or seller identification.

Make sure the website is secure before you make a purchase online (look for the padlock and ‘https’ in the address bar).

Ask the seller where he or she is located and how to contact him or her after the sale. If the seller is evasive or provides fraudulent contact info, do not pursue the offer.

Never wire money or pay with a cashier’s check. There is no way of getting your money back with these options.

Always pay by credit card. Your credit card company may be able to help you obtain a refund if the offer is fake or the tickets are never received.

If you do come across a fraudulent business, share your experience. Write a BBB Customer Review or post your experience on BBB Scam Tracker and help other fans avoid the con.

Be careful when booking a hotel if you’re traveling to see a game. Ask for all details about the hotel, including the address and confirmation number and call the hotel to verify that the room exists.

For more information click here.