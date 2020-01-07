Dallas Cowboys to introduce Mike McCarthy as club’s 9th coach Wednesday

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 11: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys congratulates head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers after the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 11, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 26-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday.

The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.

It’s the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.

The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.

Garrett led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday the club wasn’t offering Garrett another contract after McCarthy had already interviewed.

The 53-year-old Garrett had the second-longest tenure in club history at 9½ seasons.

