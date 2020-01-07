Healthy eating resolutions: A breakfast recipe that will make busy mornings a breeze

Posted 10:56 am, January 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to keeping your healthy eating resolutions -- a little planning can go a long way. Hanna Misiak, healthy living director at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, joins Real Milwaukee with a breakfast recipe that will make busy mornings a breeze.

We're making breakfast burritos with eggs, peppers, cheese on whole wheat tortillas. It`s one of several make-ahead meals we`ll cook during our Something`s Cooking series during the month of January.

This series is part of our recently launched Something's Cooking classes at the new Association Teaching Kitchen.

Upcoming sessions include:
Wednesday, January 8 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Breakfast on the Run
Tuesday, January 14 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Meatless Meals
Wednesday, January 22 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Easy Lunches
Tuesday, January 28 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Meat-Free Italian

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.