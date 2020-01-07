Healthy eating resolutions: A breakfast recipe that will make busy mornings a breeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to keeping your healthy eating resolutions -- a little planning can go a long way. Hanna Misiak, healthy living director at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, joins Real Milwaukee with a breakfast recipe that will make busy mornings a breeze.

We're making breakfast burritos with eggs, peppers, cheese on whole wheat tortillas. It`s one of several make-ahead meals we`ll cook during our Something`s Cooking series during the month of January.

This series is part of our recently launched Something's Cooking classes at the new Association Teaching Kitchen.

Upcoming sessions include:

Wednesday, January 8 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Breakfast on the Run

Tuesday, January 14 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Meatless Meals

Wednesday, January 22 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Easy Lunches

Tuesday, January 28 from 5:30-7:30 PM: Meat-Free Italian