Man pulled from burning vehicle following crash on I-41, arrested for 4th OWI

Posted 10:05 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:27AM, January 7, 2020

GERMANTOWN — A 51-year-old man was arrested Monday night, Jan. 6 for OWI, 4th offense following a crash on northbound I-41 near Holy Hill Road. The man had to be pulled from his burning vehicle by officers.

According to the police, around 7:30 p.m. the Germantown Communications received reports of an erratic driver on northbound I-41 north of County Line Road. Witness reports indicated that the suspect vehicle was weaving in traffic, and also stopped in traffic on I-41 in the vicinity of Lannon Road.

While officers were responding to the area, witness reports indicated that the suspect vehicle began to travel northbound on I-41 at an extremely high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into the rear of another vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-41 south of Holy Hill Road/STH 167.

The suspect vehicle started on fire and officers had to pull a 51-year-old man from inside the vehicle. This man was transported to Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested for OWI, 4th offense.

The 38-year-old female driver in the vehicle that was struck from behind had very minor injuries and refused ambulance transport.

Multiple lanes of I-41 were shut down for approximately an hour and a half.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.