Man pulled from burning vehicle following crash on I-41, arrested for 4th OWI

GERMANTOWN — A 51-year-old man was arrested Monday night, Jan. 6 for OWI, 4th offense following a crash on northbound I-41 near Holy Hill Road. The man had to be pulled from his burning vehicle by officers.

According to the police, around 7:30 p.m. the Germantown Communications received reports of an erratic driver on northbound I-41 north of County Line Road. Witness reports indicated that the suspect vehicle was weaving in traffic, and also stopped in traffic on I-41 in the vicinity of Lannon Road.

While officers were responding to the area, witness reports indicated that the suspect vehicle began to travel northbound on I-41 at an extremely high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into the rear of another vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-41 south of Holy Hill Road/STH 167.

The suspect vehicle started on fire and officers had to pull a 51-year-old man from inside the vehicle. This man was transported to Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested for OWI, 4th offense.

The 38-year-old female driver in the vehicle that was struck from behind had very minor injuries and refused ambulance transport.

Multiple lanes of I-41 were shut down for approximately an hour and a half.