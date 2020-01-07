× Police: Shooting victim’s vehicle taken in robbery, with 2-year-old boy inside

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee shooting victim’s vehicle was taken in an armed robbery/carjacking Tuesday evening, Jan. 7 — with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Police said it happened just before 7:15 p.m. near 60th and Fond du Lac.

Police said the 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The boy was recovered unharmed, police said.

The vehicle, a black 2017 Nissan Sentra four-door with Wisconsin license plate number 737-YBP was being sought by police — as was the person who took it.