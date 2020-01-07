School bus crashes into West Allis garage, bus driver hospitalized

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating a school bus that crashed into a garage near 62nd and Lapham Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Officials tell FOX6 News the bus picked up six students and a staff member at Horace Mann Elementary School and then hit multiple vehicles– including one of the cabs that transports other students — before coming to rest at the garage.

Officials called 911.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital. All students on the bus and in the cab were examined by paramedics — nobody required treatment at a hospital. All of the kids have been released to their parents or guardians.

Investigators say it appears neither alcohol nor drugs are a factor in the crash.