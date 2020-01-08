2-car crash on NB I-94 in Pleasant Prairie; injuries believed to be non-life threatening, authorities say

Posted 9:07 pm, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 09:25PM, January 8, 2020

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A two-car crash temporarily shut down northbound I-94/41 near 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the injuries to those involved are believed to be non-life threatening at this time. As crews cleared the scene, one lane of traffic was reopened. However, all northbound lanes were closed again to accommodate a street sweeper to clear debris.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Department told FOX6 News that authorities considered calling Flight for Life, but could not confirm if they were ever dispatched to the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.