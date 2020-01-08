× ‘A real danger:’ Cudahy police seek man wanted for domestic violence

CUDAHY — Cudahy police on Wednesday, Jan. 8 asked for help locating a man wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents on Jan. 4.

Police said the man, whom they identified as Paul Zillyette, attempted to break into the victim’s home through a window — fleeing before police arrived. He returned later and broke in through the front door.

He also tried to find the victim in Oak Creek after the incidents in Cudahy, police said — displaying a gun to the victim’s friend.

Cudahy police searched for Zillyette with negative results.

Investigations were forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and police said Zillyette is believed to be a “real danger to the victim.”

A warrant was being issued for his arrest.

Zillyette is 35, and police described him as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes — standing 5’10” and weighing 250 pounds, with a tattoo of praying hands on his neck.

Anyone who spots him was asked to use “extreme caution” and contact police immediately.