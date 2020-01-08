A tasty detox soup that will help you keep your New Year’s health resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a popular saying this time of year -- out with the old, in with the new. Or when it comes to your health -- out with the bad -- in with the good. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is mixing it up with a detox soup.

Southwest Chicken Detox Soup

Courtesy: A Spicy Perspective

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cans Chopped Green Chiles (4.5 oz cans)

14.5 oz “fire roasted” crushed tomatoes

3 quarts (32oz containers) chicken stock

1 tbsp ground cumin

½ - 1 tsp crushed red pepper

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp fresh ginger, grated (optional)

2 ½ cups sliced carrots

4 cups chopped cabbage

3 cups small broccoli florets

2 avocadoes, peeled and diced

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pot over medium heat, add olive oil, chopped onions, and garlic. Sauté for 5-6 minutes to soften. Then add the whole, raw chicken breasts, Green Chilis, crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, all the spices, carrots, and 1 ½ tsp of sea salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for at least 20 minutes, until the chicken breasts are cooked through. Then remove the chicken with tongs and set them off to the side to cool. Add the chopped cabbage and broccoli to the pot. Continue to simmer to soften the broccoli. Meanwhile, shred the chicken breasts with two forks, and stir it back into the soup. Once the broccoli is tender, add salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm with a generous amount of diced avocado on top.

NOTE: You can add or omit vegetables of your choice, like celery, kale, or peas.