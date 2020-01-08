× Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old New Mexico boy missing after mother found dead

ROSWELL, N.M. — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 7 for a 3-year-old boy missing after his mother was found dead.

Roswell police said they were called out to a home in the 600 block of East Forest Street in southeast Roswell around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the 27-year-old woman dead. She was identified as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez. Police on Tuesday called her death suspicious, “although it has not, at this time, been officially classified as such.”

The boy, Osiel Ernesto Rico, is believed to be in the company of Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32 — the father.

Police said the boy is believed to be in danger.

Osiel was described by police as Hispanic, standing 2’6″ tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jorge was described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair — believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with unknown license plate number.

Police said on social media, “Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or dial 911.