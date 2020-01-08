× Arizona man arrested after girlfriend’s 4-year-old died with fentanyl in her system

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police in Arizona arrested a caregiver in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter — who had fentanyl in her system.

Police said Christopher Daniel, 29, was watching his girlfriend’s three children on Sept. 18, 2019, at a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Daniel told police around 8 p.m., he was preparing to put the 4-year-old victim and her two older siblings to bed when he realized the 4-year-old girl was unresponsive on the couch.

Glendale police and fire crews responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. and rushed the girl to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl later died from her injuries.

According to Glendale police, a toxicology report revealed that the girl and her 5-year-old brother both had fentanyl in their systems. Daniel reportedly admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day while caring for the children and told detectives he had used fentanyl in the past.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Daniel agreed to speak with Glendale detectives. He was arrested for two counts of felony child abuse for having been the responsible caregiver for the children.