‘Get a life:’ Police seek man targeting Ulta Beauty stores; accused of stealing $13K in fragrances

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk, Virginia asked the public for information on the identity and whereabouts of a man believed to be targeting beauty stores. Investigators said he stole $13,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Suffolk.

Police believe he was captured by security cameras on three different occasions at the store on University Boulevard.

“Just get a better life,” said Sylvia Murphy, Ulta customer. “I mean, seriously. I just feel that people should go to work. I was raised if you don’t work, you don’t eat.”

Investigators said in August, October, and December 2019, he quickly snatched up fragrances. A store employee told WTKR he was in and out in about a minute.

“You are hurting yourself,” said Nadia Freeman, Ulta customer. “You’re hurting us. You’re hurting the business, and then we all pay for it at the end.”

“When they are trying to do their inventory, it’s not going to come out right, and therefore, it may have a burden on them,” said Murphy.

Police said the man’s wanted for several grand larceny incidents from various Ulta locations in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

“To get away with it once, maybe that’s time for you to go away, but I think it’s time to stop,” said Abigail Ainsley, Ulta customer. “You’re going to wind up getting caught.”

An Ulta representative told WTKR they were cooperating with the investigation.

“You can do so much better with your life than just going around stealing,” said Freeman.

Police asked Virginia residents who might recognize this man to please give them a call.