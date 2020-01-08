Only on FOX6: Green Bay Packers host Seattle Seahawks in NFL divisional round 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers dive into the waters of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 12 when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. It’s a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff for the game is set for 5:40 p.m. — but FOX6 News gets the hype going long before that! Watch for a FOX6 News special starting at 4:30 p.m. — live from Green Bay. We’ll also have live reaction from Lambeau Field during FOX6 News at 9.

The matchup

The Green Bay Packers will play the Seahawks in the playoffs for the fourth time and first since 2014 on Sunday. The Packers won two of the previous three postseason matchups against the Seahawks. Both of Green Bay’s wins took place at Lambeau Field.

The last postseason meeting between the two was in Seattle for the 2014 NFC Championship with the Seahawks coming back to win, 28-22, in overtime.

This will mark the sixth consecutive season (2014-19) that the two teams have played each other either in the regular and/or postseason, with each team winning three contests at home. In the last four games QB Aaron Rodgers has played against the Seahawks, he has completed 92 of 128 (71.9 percent) passes for 1,138 yards (284.5 per game), eight TDs, one INT and a 116.6 passer rating. Rodgers posted a 115-plus passer rating in three of the four games.

For the game, Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck joins analyst Troy Aikman — with Erin Andrews and Chris Myers reporting from the sidelines.