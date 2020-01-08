Group of at least 3 robbers targeted ATM technician — and 1 ended up dead

ST. LOUIS — A group tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM in Missouri on Tuesday, Jan. 7 — and one of them ended up dead.

Police said the fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union — where authorities said the robbers waited for the technician to arrive.

When he showed up and began working on the machine, the robbers approached.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what happened next, but there was an exchange of gunfire, and one of the robbers was shot — later passing away at the hospital.

It wasn’t clear how many of the robbers fired at the technician, but after one was shot, two others fled in a vehicle.

The technician was unharmed. He remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.