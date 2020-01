× Halsey to headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 3

MILWAUKEE — Halsey will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on July 3.

Fans will have access to a chance at advance tickets during the artist presale, which begins Thursday, Jan. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office. Visit www.ManicWorldTour.com for more information.