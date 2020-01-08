‘Domestic violence incident:’ 1 taken into custody following tactical situation in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One person has been taken into custody following a tactical situation early Wednesday morning, Jan. 8 in the area of 70th and Main in Milwaukee. The suspect was wanted on felony charges from Beloit.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers were called out to the area of Porter Avenue and Prairie Avenue in Beloit around 1:21 a.m. for a domestic violence incident. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

He was later located in Milwaukee.

"In addition to being armed during the domestic violence incident, the suspect made threats against law enforcement," said the Beloit Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The suspect later surrendered and was been taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident.