× ‘I took her life:’ Indiana teen gets 65 years for gruesome murder of young woman pregnant with his child

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 17-year-old Indiana high school football player was sentenced to serve 65 years in prison for the gruesome murder of a 17-year-old girl who was pregnant with his child.

Aaron Trejo learned his sentence in South Bend on Tuesday, Jan. 7. He was charged as an adult with murder and feticide.

In October, Trejo pleaded guilty to charges associated with the killing of Breana Rouhselang, a cheerleader at Mishawaka High School in Decmeber 2018, who was six months pregnant with his child.

Prosecutors said Trejo told authorities he was aware of Rouhselang’s pregnancy and that he was alleged to be the father, the affidavit said, but he said neither wanted to have the baby. He said the two fought about the child before he stabbed Rouhselang in the heart with a knife, according to the initial charging affidavit filed in the case. He then put a black plastic bag over her, put her body in a dumpster, and threw her phone and the knife in a river, court papers said.

“I took action … I took her life,” he said when asked by authorities what he did when he learned she had waited too long to get an abortion by the time she told him of the pregnancy, according to the affidavit.

Trejo told authorities “he had been planning and thinking about killing Breana and the baby for about a week and had not told anybody,” according to the affidavit.

He received a 55-year prison sentence for killing Rouhselang, and 10 years for killing the baby, who would have been named Aurora.

Rouhselang spoke after the sentencing hearing.

“All I just want to say is I’m glad we got justice for Bre, but no amount of time will ever replace what he took from me,” said Melissa Wallace.

Trejo was ordered to serve at least 75% of the sentence, which means he’ll be at least 66 when he’s released.