‘I tried to run:’ Victim, mother speak out after motorist shot at kids for throwing snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE -- Nick Johnson is just a kid, experiencing something no child his age should ever go throw -- recovering from a gunshot wound and graze wound.

"I tried to run," Johnson says. "I saw two holes in my coat and that's when I realized blood started coming out of my arm."

Johnson was with a group of kids on Saturday who were throwing snowballs on their way to the park. His 12-year-old cousin was also with him. One of the snowballs hit a moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle opened fire on the group of kids. Johnson says his cousin was shot in her lower body.

"I saw her walking and she was looking dizzy and stuff," Johnson says.

Milwaukee police say officers responded to the area of 61st and Birch on the city's north side where they found Johnson and his cousin suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police say children were throwing snowballs at passing vehicles. They suspect the driver shot at the kids because a snowball hit their car.

Johnson's mother, Kimberly Yancey, is outraged at the motive. She at first thought she lost her son.

"Him or his cousin didn't even throw it," Yancey says. "It was another kid, and they ended up being injured behind a snowball."

It's been a stressful several days for the mother of five. The focus is on Johnson's full recovery. Loved ones are organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the unexpected medical expenses.

"I can't afford it. I'm a single parent," says Yancey.

Johnson is grateful for the support he's received.

"I appreciate them worrying about me. I thank them," he says.

What would bring great relief in this nightmare is to know the person responsible is behind bars, says Yancey.

"Turn yourself in and explain why you were so angry you had to shoot at some babies," she says.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.