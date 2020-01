× Medical examiner called to scene of fatal shooting near 42nd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting near 42nd Street and Silver Spring Drive Wednesday morning, Jan. 8.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

The medical examiner said the victim was a man.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for details on what may have led up to it.