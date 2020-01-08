× Milwaukee Brewers announce 2020 schedule with home and road times

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 both home and road times for the 2020 regular-season schedule, which begins at 1:10 p.m. CT against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Thursday, March 26. This will mark the eighth time in the last nine years that the Crew will open the regular season at home and the second time that they will begin a campaign against the Cubs (also 2008 at Wrigley Field).

A news release says the regular-season slate, which will begin with six games in seven days at Miller Park against the Cubs (March 26, 28-29) and St. Louis Cardinals (March 30-April 1), features three confirmed ESPN Sunday Night Baseball telecasts. This includes ESPN’s first Sunday Night Baseball telecast of 2020, when the Crew takes on the Cubs on March 29, as well as the team’s April 19 contest against the Mets in New York and May 3 meeting with St. Louis in Milwaukee.

NOTE: Four home game times have changed since the initial schedule announcement, including the above-mentioned ESPN Sunday Night Baseball telecasts. These changes are noted below.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Cubs: moved from 1:10 p.m. to 6:09 p.m. CT

Sunday, May 3 vs. Cardinals: moved from 1:10 p.m. to 6:09 p.m. CT

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Yankees: moved from 6:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. CT

Thursday, May 21 vs. Yankees: moved from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. CT

The Brewers will face the American League East in Interleague play in 2020, beginning with three games against the New York Yankees at Miller Park from May 19-21. The schedule also features a home meeting with the Toronto Blue Jays (June 22-24), road matchups with the Boston Red Sox (June 5-7) and Baltimore Orioles (September 11-13), and a home-and-home set with the Tampa Bay Rays (May 30-31 at Tropicana Field; July 7-8 at Miller Park).

The Crew’s longest homestand will take place in May, with nine games in 10 days vs. the Yankees (May 19-21), Cubs (May 22-24) and San Francisco Giants (May 26-28). The longest road trip will occur in April, with nine games in 10 days against the Mets (April 17-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (April 21-23) and Colorado Rockies (April 24-26).

An updated 2020 regular-season schedule graphic, including home and road times, is available here. Please note that all game dates and times are subject to change.