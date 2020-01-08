Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, seeks artists to create mural on 2nd Street Skywalk

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, in partnership with The Avenue, announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 that it is seeking submissions from local artists and artist collectives for a new mural in Westown. The intended canvas is the south-facing façade of the 2nd Street skywalk, between Wisconsin Avenue and Michigan Street.

A news release says this first-of-its-kind mural in downtown Milwaukee will strengthen pedestrian connectivity between existing parking structures and soon-to-open attractions, such as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Center and 3rd Street Market Hall. The approximate dimensions of the mural space are 92 feet wide by 15 feet high. The 2nd Street skywalk mural will complement the vision for 2nd Street, which calls for additional pedestrian amenities, including public art and seating, between Michigan Street and Postman Square.

Artists interested in responding to the RFQ, which is available at milwaukeedowntown.com, will have until Friday, Feb. 14. All submissions should be emailed to Gabe Yeager, Downtown Environment Specialist for Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, at gyeager@milwaukeedowntown.com. Submissions will be reviewed by the Downtown Placemaking Task Force and the finalist will be awarded $25,000 to execute the project. The projected completion date for the skywalk mural is Spring 2020.