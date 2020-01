MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing 10-year-old Tayshawn Williams.

The boy was last seen near 21st and Vienna around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. He is described as 4′ tall, 55 pounds and was last seen wearing a black skull cap, gray and orange coat, beige pants and blue, black and orange shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s District 5 at 414-935-7252.