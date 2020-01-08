× Pizza vending machine installed on campus of Florida university 🍕

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pizza is a staple in most college students’ diets, and officials at the University of North Florida wanted to offer the cheesy delight to students with the press of a button.

A vending machine dubbed the Pizza ATM was installed at one of the residence halls on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then the pie is boxed and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza, it’s moved to the convection oven, and it’s ready to eat in just minutes!

University officials said the University of North Florida is one of the only campuses in the U.S. with this tasty option.