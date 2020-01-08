× Racine County officials investigate attempted child enticement of Burlington HS student

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of attempted child enticement of a Burlington High School student on Monday, Jan. 6.

Officials say the female student was walking home from school around 3:15 p.m. on Monday and was approached by an adult male in a blue, smaller vehicle. Officials say the male pulled next to the student and motioned for her to enter his vehicle. When the student refused, the man pulled away, circled back and reinitiated contact — again motioning for the student to enter his vehicle. The girl refused to enter the vehicle and continued to walk away. The man again circled back and attempted contact a third time.

After arriving home, the student immediately notified her parent who then contacted the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The child described the man as Caucasian, heavyset, in his 40s, with dark hair and a buzz cut, a short “scruffy” beard, and wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Investigators subsequently located video in the area corroborating the student’s account of events — and believe the vehicle (pictured) to be a Chevrolet Spark or similar type vehicle missing its passenger side rear hubcap or having a spare.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the vehicle, please contact Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-636-3190.