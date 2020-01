× Silver Alert canceled: 71-year-old Gloria Wynn from Bayside found safe

BAYSIDE — A Silver Alert has been canceled for 71-year-old Gloria Wynn from Bayside. She has been found safe.

There was concern after Wynn left her residence located near Regent Road and Brown Deer Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 She was on foot and her direction of travel was unknown.

Again, Wynn has been found safe.