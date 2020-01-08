× Wahlburgers set to open in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward on Jan. 21

MILWAUKEE — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 that it will open its fifth Wahlburgers franchise location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward on Tuesday, Jan. 21. This location will be the second Wahlburgers in Wisconsin.

The 5,300-square-foot Wahlburgers will be located at 322 North Broadway and will offer a unique dining experience featuring a recently expanded menu of signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.

Hy-Vee is currently looking to fill positions at the restaurant, including bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks, hosts and more. For more information, interested applicants can search positions and apply at hy-vee.com/careers.

A news release says at Wahlburgers, “all employees will enjoy great benefits and a high-energy team atmosphere while serving our future customers delicious food and drinks.”