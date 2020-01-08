× Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft

MADISON — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday, Jan. 8 he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream.”

He was a unanimous All-America this season and also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger. I look forward to competing at the highest level. The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can’t thank enough all the people that helped me along the way. #GodisGood pic.twitter.com/jTsU9k2ON1 — Tyler Biadasz (@TylerBiadasz) January 8, 2020

Biadasz, a 6-3, 321-pound native of Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus are also leaving early.