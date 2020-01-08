Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft
MADISON — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday, Jan. 8 he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.
Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream.”
He was a unanimous All-America this season and also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.
Biadasz, a 6-3, 321-pound native of Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus are also leaving early.
