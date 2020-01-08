Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft

Posted 5:22 pm, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 05:43PM, January 8, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Tyler Biadasz #61 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after the Badgers score a touchdown in the third quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday, Jan. 8 he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream.”

He was a unanimous All-America this season and also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

Biadasz, a 6-3, 321-pound native of Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus are also leaving early.

