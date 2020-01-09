× 700 needed: Packers call for shoveling help ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

GREEN BAY — With expected snowfall Saturday night and into Sunday, Lambeau Field will be in need of snow removal help on Sunday morning, Jan. 12, ahead of the Packers-Seahawks playoff game. The Packers are asking as many as 700 shovelers to assist with the process beginning at 6 a.m.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, with temporary parking available in Lot 6. Vehicles must be removed from Lot 6 when shoveling is complete.

With the NFL gameday stadium safety policies in place Sunday morning, all shovelers entering must use walk-through metal detectors when they enter the building. To allow for a more efficient entry process, no bags, backpacks or purses will be allowed inside.