Bayshore begins ‘Town Square’ re-development project

GLENDALE — Bayshore broke ground in the central community space — Town Square — as part of its multi-faceted redevelopment project earlier this week.

The recreated Town Square will provide greater openness and connectivity as a four-season destination offering live entertainment and experiences for the entire community.

The recreated Town Center is expected to open in mid-June and will host a wide variety of events and concerts throughout the summer, including its first event, the 11th Annual Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 20.

Bayshore’s redevelopment project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

