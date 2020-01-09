Cirque du Soleil’s new on ice spectacle will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL

MILWAUKEE -- Cirque du Soleil is bringing its new ice show to the Fiserv Forum. Jonathan Brochu and Kenny Strong join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Cirque du Soleil AXEL (website)

It is with great excitement that Cirque du Soleil announces its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores. AXEL will be gliding into Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for 6 performances only from January 9-12, 2020.

Show Schedule

Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 pm

Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 11 at 3:30 and 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 and 5:00 pm