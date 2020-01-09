LIVE: President Trump speaks to supporters at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio
Winter storm watch issued for SE Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Posted 6:26 pm, January 9, 2020, by

Pete Dye

Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94. Dye had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

His golf courses often were described as “dye-abolical” because of the punishment they could inflict on a bad shot. All were memorable. Among the most famous is the TPC Sawgrass. That’s where The Players Championship has been held since 1982.

It was Dye’s wife, Alice, who inspired him to build the island green at No. 17.

Other Dye designs include Whistling Straits, Oak Tree, Kiawah Island and Crooked Stick. All hosted majors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.