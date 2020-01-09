‘Just spectacular:’ New book celebrates a century of Packers history through photos

MEQUON — Bud Lea covered the Packers for Milwaukee newspapers for more than 50 years. Thursday night, at his senior living community in Mequon, Lea got to share some of his memories.

Lea was there with two of the people behind a book titled “100 Years in Titletown“. It’s a book comprised of hundreds of pictures of the team taken over the past 100 years.

Lea worked with longtime team photographer Vern Biever whose pictures are featured in the book.

“Lombardi hated to have his picture taken, and every time Vernon tried to get his picture, he ducked behind the line,” Lea says. “Those pictures are just great. Like I said, both the (Milwaukee) Journal and the (Milwaukee) Sentinel could not go where Vernon went, and he got pictures that were just spectacular.”

