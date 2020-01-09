New Berlin high school students hold fundraiser for 4-year-old battling leukemia

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin Eisenhower High School students held a special fundraising raffle for 4-year-old Lucas Petculescu, Thursday.

Petculescu was diagnosed with leukemia last year and just completed his first phase of treatment. The medical bills are already piling up, and his mom says the response Thursday night was simply overwhelming.

“Not in a million years would I expect what’s going on,” says Alina Petculescu. “All of these people trying to help. I wouldn’t expect it. I wouldn’t have asked for it. It’s beyond the way of me comprehending, but it does feel good and I want to thank everybody.”

All the items raffled off were donated by local businesses and organizations. No word yet on how much was raised.