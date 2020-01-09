Prolific writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

LIVE: President Trump speaks to supporters at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio
January 9, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 7 : (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Gil Cates (L) and Actor Buck Henry on stage at the 56th Annual DGA Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel on February 7, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Buck Henry, the celebrity screenwriter and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Irene Ramp tells The Washington Post that her husband’s death on Wednesday was due to a heart attack. Beloved as a talk-show and party guest and a frequent early host on “Saturday Night Live,” Henry became an all-around cultural star in the 1970s.

He and Mel Brooks helped create the classic 1960s spy sitcom “Get Smart,” and he was nominated for two Oscars, for “The Graduate” and for co-directing 1978’s “Heaven Can Wait” with star Warren Beatty.

