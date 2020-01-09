Rock and roll band ‘Wire and Nail’ from Milwaukee releases their second EP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called Northwoods Rambler and the album release party is coming up fast. Local rock band "Wire and Nail" join Real Milwaukee with the details.

Local rock and roll band Wire and Nail from Milwaukee has released their second EP "Northwoods Rambler." tomorrow night. The band has been playing together since 2017 and playing shows around the Midwest.

Northwoods Rambler, inspired by Wisconsin`s North Woods, Outlaw Country and Classic American Rock N Roll. The group is hosting a release show on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Pabst Tap Room.

Wire & Nail performs throughout Wisconsin, most recently at Whitefish Bay Great Pumpkin Fest, Ozaukee County Fair and Celebrate Amherst. Wire & Nail is made up of Wauwatosa orchestra teacher Phil Bregant, a sales representative at CPI JT Gylland, Ryan Moran of Guitar Center, and Eagle Park sales representative Cass Borgardt - just a couple of young guys doing a bold thing.