TMZ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals

Posted 9:34 am, January 9, 2020, by
Data pix.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals -- and  Justin Bieber is battling Lyme Disease. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.