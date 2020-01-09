× Want to see the Packers-Seahawks game in person? Here’s your chance!

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, Jan. 9 that a limited number of tickets are available to Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks — due to Seattle returning a portion of the team’s allotment.

Kickoff for the game is set for 5:40 p.m.