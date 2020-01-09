Want to see the Packers-Seahawks game in person? Here’s your chance!

Posted 10:47 am, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:48AM, January 9, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after scoring a 5 yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, Jan. 9 that a limited number of tickets are available to Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks — due to Seattle returning a portion of the team’s allotment.

CLICK HERE if you are interested in purchasing tickets

In the meantime, if you’re not interested in braving the cold and potentially snowy conditions, remember the game is one you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff for the game is set for 5:40 p.m. — but FOX6 News gets the hype going long before that! Watch for a FOX6 News special starting at 4:30 p.m. — live from Green Bay. We’ll also have live reaction from Lambeau Field during FOX6 News at 9.

